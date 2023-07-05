Bryan Santos, Marlann Flores welcome first child

MANILA – Celebrity couple Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores are now parents.

They shared the good news on Instagram Tuesday, with both of them sharing a tease photo of their baby daughter.

Santos and Flores named their child Mikaela based on the hashtag they used in the caption.

“This is us,” Santos simply wrote.

Santos and Flores tied the knot January 4 last year, almost a year after they got engaged. They met on the set of 2010 fantasy series "Imortal."

Santos is the nephew of former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio and Star Cinema head Malou Santos.

In 2016, he was cast as the third wheel in Kim Chiu-Xian Lim drama "The Story of Us. He was also part of the all-male singing group Harana.

Prior to her acting career, Flores won the Ms. Teen Earth International title in 2009.

In 2010, she joined showbiz as part of the cast of "Gimik 2010." She was also part of the films "My Perfect You," "Maybe This Time," "Bride for Rent," "Won't Last A Day Without You" and "No Other Woman."



