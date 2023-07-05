Angelu de Leon's daughter graduates cum laude

MANILA -- Actress-turned-politician Angelu de Leon turned to social media to share that her daughter has finally completed her college degree.

On Instagram, De Leon shared photos of her family with daughter Loise, who graduated cum laude from the Ateneo de Manila University.

"To my dear Loise, you deserve the best life has to offer because you do not settle for anything less than you deserve. Graduating cum laude in your class just goes to prove that. Buti na lang mana ka sa akin. Kidding aside, I cannot take the credit because we saw how hard you worked to achieve that. Congratulations again my love! We’re proud of you! We’ll always be here to cheer for you. May God continue to bless and guide you through the next chapter of your life. We love you," De Leon wrote.

Loise is De Leon's daughter with Jojo Manlongat.

Aside from Loise, De Leon also has a daughter with actor Joko Diaz. The actress also has a son, Rafa, with husband Wowie Rivera.