John Lloyd Cruz as Servando Monzon III in Lav Diaz’s ‘Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino.’ Screenshot

MANILA — John Lloyd Cruz as haciendero Servando Monzon III agonizes on the crossroads of continuing his clan’s history of violence, or putting a stop to it, in the first trailer of Filipino auteur Lav Diaz’s “Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino.”

Set in 1973 and 1974 — the first few years of the Marcos regime — the film with the international title “A Tale of Filipino Violence” follows Servando and his family in the aftermath of the death of their patriarch.

As the inheritor of the hacienda and the new feudal lord, Servando contemplates on whether to tighten his clan’s grip over their land, or ease its hold.

Based on the Palanca Award-winning short story “Servando Magdamag” by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, the film was first unveiled in 2020 with the same title.

The trailer’s release coincides with the film’s nearing premiere at the 33rd Marseille International Film Festival (FIDMarseille) in France, which will run from July 5 to 11.

“Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino” is a co-production of iWantTFC, Black Sheep, Cinema One, and sine olivia pilipinas.

Cast members include Charo Santos-Concio, Shaina Magdayao, Agot Isidro, Bart Guingona, Hazel Orencio, Nanding Josef, Noel Miralles, Noel Sto. Domingo, Earl Ignacio, Susan Africa, Topper Fabregas, Gio Gahol, Shing Gener, Air Salazar, Allen Alzola, Angelica Shivers, Max Celada, Jo Ann Requiestas, Glendel Dacumos, Lhorvie Nuevo, Ace Urieta, Reynan Abcede and Erlyn Medalle.

“Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino” will be released locally later this year.