“Sleep With Me,” the romance series starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, will make its world premiere in Los Angeles in the US as part of an international film festival championing queer stories.

The iWantTFC original title directed by Samantha Lee has been selected as an entry in the Episodes section of the 40th Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Described as “a tender romance for insomniacs” by Outfest, the series follows the story of Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

“Sleep With Me” will premiere at Outfest on July 19, ahead of its August 15 debut on iWantTFC.

Lee, who also wrote the series, recalled that she first came up with the draft of “Sleep With Me” in 2019, during the Outfest screening of her film “Billie & Emma.”

“I was suffering from a really bad bout of jet lag and ended up writing the first few lines of ‘Sleep with Me,’” she said. “I’ve always been a fan of full circle moments and I couldn’t be more thrilled to premiere my very first series at #Outfest40.”