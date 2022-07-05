MANILA – Rica Peralejo took a trip down memory lane after she went back to the ABS-CBN compound on Sunday following her “ASAP Natin ‘To” appearance.

On Instagram, Peralejo shared a photo of her standing along the hallway of the network, which served as her second home while growing up.

“This hallway, next to my own home, has been the space of my childhood. Everything feels different while also everything feels familiar. Like it was only yesterday,” she wrote in the caption.

“Part of me is emotional, and maybe that comes with your 40s and you realize so much of what shaped your life. How some things began,” she added.

Peralejo said it also reminded her of how she never wanted to become popular, and that she only wanted to be a performer.

It also reminded her of the hard work and how humbling it is to be in the entertainment industry, noting that it should not make anyone feel entitled.

Moreover, she said: “It also reminded me of my sister. She was the one who brought me into this building. I entered ABS-CBN that day as a regular kid with an ice cream stain on her peach shirt she bought on sale in Cinderella, and went out with a new direction in her hands.”