Singer Jos Garcia. Handout

MANILA -- After serving up the jazzy tune "Nagpapanggap" in 2020 that showed off her versatility, Jos Garcia is back with a song reminiscent of her signature hit "Ikaw Ang Iibigin Ko" that has racked up more than 50 millions views online and counting.

"Namimiss Ko Na," composed by Amando Araneta, Jr., is a touching ballad about feeling this big hole in the heart over losing a loved one. It has all the makings of teleserye theme song with its classic OPM pop musical arrangement, the heartfelt singing, and message to resonate with anyone who's been touched and forever changed by love.

Interestingly, Araneta is a construction worker who moonlights as a songwriter. This shows Garcia is open to giving new talents a break, despite having previously worked with no less than OPM icon Rey Valera who penned "Nagpapanggap."

Garcia comes from a family of musicians. She started singing at the age of seven and has not looked back.

She has been based in Japan and has sung in various five-stars hotels in Osaka, Kyoto and just about everywhere else in the Kansai region.

She is also the first Filipina to have performed in the main shows of Pacific Venus Cruises, and the first Filipina featured as a performer at the Xavier Louis Vuitton Bar in Kyoto.

In her free time, Garcia is active in various Filipino communities projects and activities, and sings for charity in support of various civic organizations.