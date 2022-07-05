Several netizens are speculating about a possible collaboration between James Reid’s record label Careless Music and the South Korean agency Starship Entertainment.

This, after Reid went to visit Starship Entertainment along with Liza Soberano and Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh, as seen in the latter’s Instagram Story on Monday.

Written across Oh’s post is the caption “Careless X Starship” sans any other details on what the meeting was about. Careless Music reposted the same photo on its Instagram page without sharing any information.

Moreover, Mark Mariano of the Aria Group International also shared a different post on his Instagram Story yesterday where he tagged Reid, GOT7’s BamBam and Korean artist Junwoo Yoon.

“Let’s go in,” Mariano wrote.

As of writing, it remains unclear whether the three artists are also working on a collaboration.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.

Last month, Soberano made headlines with her high-profile transfer to Reid’s management team.

Referring to Reid as her manager, Soberano said: “It’s weird because he’s my contemporary. I always saw him as a co-actor or co-artist of some sort so whenever we work together, it’s like I didn’t take him too seriously but honestly he has a lot to offer.

“He has a great perspective on how to like go about things, where to check my career, and everything so I respect him for doing the research and everything. We’re trying to understand what it is that I’m on and how I want to express it.”