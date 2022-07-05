Screengrab from Cardi B's YouTube channel

American rapper Cardi B has returned to the music scene with her new single "Hot Sh*t" released Friday.

She is joined by fellow rappers Kanye West and Lil Durk, giving music fans a new summer bop.

After the release of her song, the rapper bombarded her Twitter feed with all the love she received from her fans: "Thanks baby," she said in one of the tweets from a fan.

Last month, Cardi B refuted a report that she is set to release new music with a "top male" hip hop artist.

"I actually wish but if y’all been checking in with me on Centerfold y’all know what’s been the issue," she said.

In January, Cardi B won some $4 million in a libel lawsuit in the United States against a celebrity gossip blogger, who posted claims that the superstar rapper was a "prostitute" who had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, sued YouTuber Tasha K for posting "malicious rumors" and "degrading and harassing" claims in some 20 videos that referred to the famous artist, according to the lawsuit filed in Georgia's northern district.

Cardi B was awarded roughly $2.75 million -- including punitive damages and medical expenses -- and additionally approximately $1.3 million over the legal fees, according to court filings.

A rapper from the Bronx, Cardi B soared to fame with hits including "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and "Money." The Grammy winner separately is facing ongoing charges in Queens over a strip club brawl case.

— with reports from Agence France-Presse

