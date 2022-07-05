Beyoncé unveils cover of upcoming studio album

Photo from Beyoncé's Instagram account.

International pop superstar Beyoncé has unveiled the cover of her upcoming studio album.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé looked fierce riding a transparent horse on a pure black background. She is also dressed with silver streaks, with wavy long hair.

Beyoncé said her upcoming album was built in "trying times" in the hopes of providing a safe space for people.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," Beyoncé said.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom," she added.

The multiple Grammy winner hopes that people would find peace and freedom in her new album.

"It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," she said.

Beyoncé did not disappoint with her comeback single "Break My Soul," which is about loving yourself and priorities in work and life.

"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job, I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard, Work by nine, then off past five, And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," she sings.

This will mark Beyoncé's return since her sixth studio album "Lemonade" released in 2016.

In 2021, Beyoncé made Grammy history by breaking the record for the most wins by a female artist. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion earned two awards together for their remix of the rapper's smash hit "Savage."

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s with the girl group Destiny's Child with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Following the group's hiatus, she released her debut album "Dangerously in Love" in 2003.

After their disbandment in 2006, she dropped her sophomore album "B'Day" with the hits "Irreplaceable" and "Beautiful Liar" with Shakira.

She has 29 MTV Video Music Awards, 28 Grammy Awards, and 13 Billboard Music Awards under her belt.

