MANILA -- Actress Ara Mina and her husband Dave Almarinez marked their first wedding anniversary last June 30.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the actress shared a video of her and Almarinez visiting the chapel in Baguio City where they exchanged "I dos" to mark their special day. The video was taken by Nice Print Photography.

"It was a lovely year with you my husband... May God bless us more with unforgettable milestones -- today, tomorrow, and always," Mina wrote in the caption.

In an earlier Instagram post on June 30, Mina shared her anniversary message for Almarinez as she uploaded a video of them together.

"May this special day be the first year of many and our future will be nothing but awesome," she wrote.

In the caption, Mina also hinted that she is ready to have a baby with Almarinez.

"I’m ready to give my gift this year. I love you my husband!" Mina wrote.

Meanwhile, Almarinez greeted his wife as he posted a photo of them together.

"You hold my heart forever," he wrote.

Related video: