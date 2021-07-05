Jona featured in YouTube special about Asian, Pacific Islander cultures in US

Kapamilya singer Jona was among the personalities featured in “Recipe For Change,” a YouTube Originals special about Asian and Pacific Islander culture amid challenges faced by the community in the United States.

Jona’s rendition of the self-empowerment ballad “This Is Me” served as the closing anthem of the hour-long program, which premiered last week. (See the 53:00 mark of the video.)

The special, produced by LeBron James’ Spring Hill Company, saw several Asian-American celebrities discussing their cultures, as well as the rise of anti-Asian hate crime, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shown on the Jubilee channel on YouTube, “Recipe For Change” featured the likes of Hasan Minhaj, Eugene Lee Yang, Michelle Kwan, Olivia Munn, Jay Shetty, Margaret Cho, BD Wong, Katelyn Ohashi, Lisa Ling, Auli’i Cravalho, Asia Jackson, Simu Liu, Amanda Nguyen, Tina Tchen, Ross Butler, Jason Y Lee, Brandon Flynn, and Sophia Bush.

Jona was shown in the closing minutes, as she belted out “This Is Me” inside a recording studio, intercut with Asian individuals holding up writings about self-empowerment.

