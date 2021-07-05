Ciara Sotto confirms split from boyfriend

MANILA -- Ciara Sotto has confirmed her split with Filipino-American boyfriend Ian Austin.

Ciara made the revelation as she released a Q&A video on her YouTube channel on Saturday to mark her 41st birthday.

In the video, Ciara directly answered a question from a netizen asking if she and Austin are still together.

"Nope. Sorry, I am single now. So yeah, that answers the question too why I don't plan on getting married soon because I am single again. End of conversation," Ciara said.

"You know some things just don't work out sometimes," Ciara added.

The actress said if things don't work out, it's time to let go.

"I just feel that when something has to end, you just end it, especially when you have peace in your heart. And when things aren't working anymore, you just have to let things go and wait for God to surprise you again," Ciara said.

The daughter of Sen. Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa also replied to a question if she's friends with any of her exes.

"I'm friends with almost all of my exes but not chummy-chummy, you know what I am saying. Yeah, I am friends with them. I mean like they can text me anytime," she said.

Ciara was married to Joe Oconer, the father of her son, Crixus. But their marriage was annulled in 2019.

In the vlog, Ciara also answered question if she has already forgiven her ex-husband.

"Of course, napatawad ko na siya. I mean it's really hard if you harbor unforgiveness in your heart. I mean, when you forgive someone, you are doing it for yourself, it’s not for the person. It doesn’t get the person off the hook. I mean, whatever else that person does, it's already his problem," Ciara said.

"It's always best to forgive and I do not want my son to grow up knowing he has a very unforgiving mom. So, yes, napatawad ko na siya and we’re friends. And maybe, one of these days, I’ll guest him on my vlog," she said.

"We’re friends, we’re really good friends. As in like friends that can text each other anytime, call each other anytime. You know, he knows me well and I know him well. So we’re good friends,” she added.