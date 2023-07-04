MANILA – Senator Francis Tolentino is urging the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the upcoming "Barbie" movie from cinemas.

This, after the fantasy comedy film about the famous doll supposedly includes scenes featuring the so-called nine-dash line.

"If the invalidated 9-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty,” Tolentino said.

“Dapat lang ipagbawal ang pelikulang Barbie dahil ang pinakita nitong 9-dash line ay salungat sa katotohan at ipinawalang-bisa na ng arbitral ruling noong 2016,” the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros said there should be an explicit disclaimer about the matter prior to every screening of the movie.

“The movie is fiction, and so is the nine-dash line. At the minimum, our cinemas should include an explicit disclaimer that the nine-dash line is a figment of China’s imagination,” she said.

According to the MTRCB, it is currently conducting a review of the movie, vowing to provide its ratings of the film within the day.

On Monday, Vietnam has already banned the "Barbie" movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in the South China Sea.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It is supposed to be released in theaters later this month.