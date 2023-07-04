Sunshine Dizon shares best life lesson as she turns 40

MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Dizon took to social media to thank her followers for their love and support as she turned 40 on Monday, July 3.

"So as they say, life begins at 40. Guess will be doing that starting now. Thank you for all the love and support. Promise that no matter how others may have painted a different picture of me, I will always strive to be a better human being in spite of and despite of. Thank you to those who has never left my side," Dizon wrote on Instagram.

"To those who continued to believe. And to those who have judged me unfairly, believe me when I say I will be vindicated. And when that day comes I pray you find peace knowing you intentionally ruined one’s name for your own gain. I pray you sleep soundly at peace at night knowing 'the all knowing' knows the truth. Bilog ang mundo minsan sa taas minsan sa baba. Matutong sumabay sa agos ng buhay importante wala kang tinapakan at niyurakan," she added.

She concluded her post by sharing the best thing she learned in life.

"The best thing I learned from life is choose your friends wisely and who you allow to come in your circle 'cause you never know when you’re actually raising a snake you treated as more than a family but will eventually swallow you whole. Ask while I can still smile because I'm blessed, you can never put a good woman down," she wrote.

In another post, Dizon paid tribute to her late father, who died last March.

In 2021, Dizon was part of the ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry You."

She is part of the cast of the upcoming series “Pira-Pirasong Pangarap,” which is the first teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

