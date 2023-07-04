Sandara Park shares concept photos for upcoming solo EP

MANILA – Sandara Park is building up the anticipation for the upcoming release of her solo extended play (EP) with concept photos.

On Monday, Park released some teasers for her solo EP with colorful and dreamy photos.

Last month, Park’s label Abyss announced that the 38-year-old singer will be releasing her self-titled digital EP on July 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

The news came days after Abyss said Park is preparing for a new album that would be released in July.

In February, Park revealed in a series of tweets that she was working on a solo album, her first individual record since she debuted in South Korea.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after participating in the talent competition show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, where she finished as a runner-up.

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided to head to South Korea to pursue a career there. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which eventually disbanded in 2016.

Park recently visited Clark, Pampanga to film a variety show.



