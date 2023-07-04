K-pop girl group NMIXX at the Philippine leg of its ‘Nice to Mixx You’ tour, held at the New Frontier Theater last June 30, 2023. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment

MANILA — During the early part of K-pop girl group NMIXX’s recent showcase in the Philippines, leader Haewon informed the audience about a “rule” for the event.

“We should all have fun,” she told fans, called NSWER, at the New Frontier Theater. “It’s not just us who [should] dance and sing. You all have to dance and sing as well.”

And that’s exactly how the night unfolded during the six-member group’s first event in the Philippines, which also marked the final stop of its tour, aptly titled “Nice to Mixx You.”

“We wanted to see you guys so much. I see a lot of Filipino NSWERs commenting on our stuff and it always means so much to me. So I’m so glad that I finally got to see you guys,” member Lily said.

Oozing with confidence, NMIXX — also consisting of Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — opened the show with the catchy B-side track “Tank,” followed by the hard-hitting debut single “O.O.”

Released in February 2022, “O.O” also introduced the world to NMIXX’s signature style called “MIXXPOP,” which brings together music genres with drastically varying sounds.

While “O.O” drew criticisms from some K-pop fans upon release, such was not the case at the Manila event, which saw the audience ardently sing along to the energetic track.

The girls also taught fans a part of the hand choreography for “Young Dumb Stupid” before performing the song, which notably borrows the melody of the nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques” for its chorus.

To the delight of the local crowd, NMIXX also learned and sang the Filipino children’s song “Kung Ikaw Ay Masaya.”

The sextet also gave its take on “TT,” a single by labelmates TWICE, and David Guetta’s “Hey Mama,” which became viral in South Korea through the 2021 dance competition show “Street Woman Fighter.”

After an intermission, the girls brought a more relaxed mood with “Cool (Your Rainbow)” and “My Gosh,” which allowed them to showcase their sweet-sounding vocals, proving that they are just as good at singing as they are at executing difficult dance routines.

The nearly two-hour show, produced by Live Nation Philippines, also saw NMIXX perform singles “Dice” and “Love Me Like This.”

Filipino fans raise banners during the ‘fan project’ at K-pop group NMIXX’s Manila showcase, June 30, 2023. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment

Towards the end of the showcase, fans surprised NMIXX with a video that looked back on the group’s first win on a South Korean music show and included messages about why they love the band, bringing Jiwoo and Sullyoon to tears.

“I think we can finish [our showcase tour] with a smile because we could definitely feel your love. I could really feel your energy,” Haewon told Filipino fans. “We’re so happy to have this final stage of our first world tour together with you all.”

Lily said the group’s tour was an amazing experience, adding that she loved “meeting so many NSWERs from different places.”

“Since it was my first time ever on this sort of tour, I think I’ll forever remember it," Lily said as she thanked fans for loving NMIXX “even from so far away.”

Kyujin vowed to return to the Philippines. “[But] instead of a showcase, I hope we meet at a concert,” she said.

