Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia welcome baby daughter

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia have finally welcomed their baby girl.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter with Garcia posting a short clip of Sugui carrying their baby.

She simply captioned it with an emoji of a family of three.

The two got married last May after more than 3 years as a couple. They got engaged in December 2020. At the time, they had been together for two years.

Sugui rose to popularity in 2010 as one of the teen housemates in "PBB."

Garcia, meanwhile, has a wide following on social media as a content creator and gaming streamer.