MANILA -- Remember the 2007 fantasy series "Kokey"?

Last weekend, actress Julia Barretto reunited with her "Kokey" co-star Joshua Cadeliña.

In the series, Barretto played Anna, the sister of Cadeliña's character Bong, who became the friend of the alien Kokey.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Cadeliña uploaded a composite photo of their photos now and then.

"Reunited with my sister from Kokey TV series, Anna!" Cadeliña wrote.

Cadeliña, who is a singer, is part of the pop a cappella group Acapellago, while Barretto just starred in the film "Will You Be My Ex?" with Diego Loyzaga.