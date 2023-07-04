HORI7ON to release debut album 'Friend-SHIP' on July 24

Teaser photo for pop group HORI7ON’s debut album ‘Friend-SHIP,’ scheduled for release on July 24. Photo: Twitter/@HORI7ONofficial

MANILA — Save the date, Anchors!

All-Filipino boy group HORI7ON will debut in South Korea with a full-length album on July 24, its management company announced Tuesday.

Titled "Friend-SHIP," the seven-piece act's first album contains 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN," MLD Entertainment said in a press release.

The album's title refers to HORI7ON's "first sail," and reflects the hopes and dreams of the seven members and their fans, MLD explained.

MLD described "SIX7EEN" as a song with "an addictive melody... perfectly expressing the musical color of HORI7ON."

The album also includes solo songs "which will show the individual and colorful charms of the members" and features from K-pop labelmates Lapillus and TFN.

"HORI7ON will not only be paving a new way for K-pop and P-pop, but also towards world pop," MLD said.

Prior to the debut, HORI7ON will star in a documentary series titled "100 Days Miracle," which can be viewed on the YouTube channel of M2, the digital studio of South Korean music channel Mnet, starting July 7.

Co-managed by ABS-CBN, HORI7ON — comprised of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy — was formed through the Filipino-South Korean talent competition program "Dream Maker."

The group has put out three pre-debut singles, namely: "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO