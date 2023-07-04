Eros shoots Priam in 'The Iron Heart' season 2 opener

Eros (Jake Cuenca) shot Priam (Albert Martinez) as he was chased by Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) to open the new season of "The Iron Heart" series aired last July 3, 2023. ABS-CBN.



Eros (Jake Cuenca) shot Priam (Albert Martinez) as he was being chased by Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) to open the new season of the primetime action drama "The Iron Heart."

In the Monday episode, Apollo chased Priam to get the cure for the virus that plagued their area.

"Kailan pa naging basehan ng lakas ang pagkitil ng buhay ng isang tao. Maaaring magkadugo nga tayo pero hindi ako katulad mo. Masyadong madali ang kamatayan para sa 'yo," Apollo said.

"Haharapin mo ang hustisya, dadamputin ka ng mga pulis dito at mabubulok ka na sa kulungan, Priam."

Apollo left his father but Eros arrived and shot Priam after attempting to kill his son.

Menandro Sin (Ian Veneracion) lauded Apollo and Eros for their efforts to get the cure.

"It has been a difficult journey. Napabagsak natin ang isang organisasyon na matagal na nating sinusundan, ang Tatsulok," he said.

"Dahil sa inyong dalawa, nabawasan ang salot sa ating lipunan."

Meanwhile, JM de Guzman was introduced as a leader of a church but it is uncertain if he will be a friend or foe of Apollo.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: