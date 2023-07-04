Emotional Kris Aquino overwhelmed by supportive followers

Kris Aquino admitted that she becomes emotional whenever she reads comments on her social media posts where her followers express their unwavering prayers for her complete healing.

In light of this, Aquino took to Instagram to express gratitude to her supporters for their ongoing well-wishes.

“Thank you for including my healing in your prayers even though you don’t even know me personally,” she said.

“When I read your comments, I get teary eyed because I ask myself- what did I do to deserve this outpouring of concern & compassion? Maraming salamat dahil sa gitna ng mga sarili nyong mga problema, naiisip nyo pa rin isama ako at ang mga anak ko sa inyong panalangin. God bless you more,” she added.

In the same post, Aquino shared to her followers how happy she is to be reunited with her two sons Joshua and Bimby.

“About their 1st day back… Bimb slept from 3 AM to 3:30 PM. Kuya slept at 2 AM but was up at 8 AM. He went to Mass with vice gov @markleviste, and his 2 kids who are here,” she said. “Then they all had lunch with kuya’s favorite Tito Allen & Tita Irene (we consider them as valued members of a growing list of very kind friends we now consider as our extended Southern California family.”

Now that she is with her sons again, Aquino said she feels extremely well-rested. “Sumobra nga lang ang tulog… sobrang na miss kong sumiksik sa aking 2 giants.”

“Kahit matindi ang pinagdadaanan, I remain very grateful to God for blessing me with my 2 sons and blessing us with so many Prayer Warriors,” she added.

Both Joshua and Bimby joined Aquino in the United Sates just before the former TV host undergoes chemotherapy medication as part of her immunosuppressant therapy.