Anne Curtis turns emotional as she watches the heartwarming skit of ‘Mini Ms. U’ contestant Annika Co and Vice Ganda in the live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis was moved to tears on Monday by a “Mini Ms. U” contestant whose comforting words during an impromptu acting segment also captured the hearts of “madlang people” on social media.

Annika Co, the seven-year-old hopeful from Muntinlupa City, first impressed the hosts and the audience with her singing talent. She then had the studio cheering — and Curtis crying — when she performed an on-the-spot acting skit with Vice Ganda.

The scenario: Vice Ganda and Annika are best friends who are set to perform a duet on stage, but the comedian hesitates at the last minute due to anxiety.

Annika’s spontaneous answers to Vice Ganda’s lines about fearing not being liked and not being the best were, in Curtis’ words, “so pure” that the contestant had the screen superstar wiping tears by the end of the skit.

“Who cares if the others don’t like you? I like you and everybody else does. What matters is somebody still likes you. If some people don’t like you, then it’s fine. What’s important is someone still likes you,” Annika said when Vice Ganda, in character, worried about being disliked as a performer.

“You shouldn’t be worrying about if you’ll be the best in the world. You have to be the best version of yourself,” she then responded, when Vice Ganda said people only like others when they are the best at what they do.

The heartwarming exchange ended with Annika and Vice Ganda hugging and then holding hands, with the latter deciding to join his friend on stage.

Seen in their background throughout the scene was an emotional Curtis, who clapped along with the “madlang people” as Annika delivered the touching lines.

“Naiyak ako kasi it was so pure na parang if everyone could be as kind as this child, wala nang hatred sa mundo. It was so innocent and pure. So beautiful,” Curtis explained, after Vice Ganda noticed she was crying.

Curtis, who has a three-year-old daughter, later took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Annika’s performance, as clips from the “It’s Showtime” segment went viral on social media.

“What a genuinely kind and pure soul. Bless her heart,” Curtis tweeted. “Kudos to her parents for instilling such beautiful values. Imagine if we were all like this. No hatred or harmful words would exist.”

What a genuinely kind and pure soul. 🤍

Bless her heart.

Kudos to her parents for instilling such beautiful values. Imagine if we were all like this. No hatred or harmful words would exist. 🥹 https://t.co/qrvjUpVwa1 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 3, 2023

Annika was eventually declared the daily winner of “Mini Ms. U” on Monday, besting two other contestants.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at 12 noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, GTV, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

