MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Dizon celebrated her 39th birthday on July 3.

In a social media post on Sunday, Dizon shared a snap of her with her children and her mom.

Actress Sunshine Dizon. Screen grab: Instagram/Sunshine Dizon

"So this is 39. Celebrating life, love, prosperity and happiness with my greatest blessing and gifts in my life, My Mama, Doreen, Antonio and friends who treat me like family," Dizon wrote on her Instagram page.

In the comment section of her post, Dizon received birthday greetings from her fans and friends like Sunshine Cruz, Camille Prats and Lovi Poe.

Iza Calzado also shared her birthday message for Dizon.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my OG Ga. Thank you for your nurturing and generous energy, for being my first acting coach, my partner in crime. Our friendship has evolved so much and I am grateful it has stood the test of time. You are a blessing to so many of us and I am happy to see you smiling and being taken cared of and enjoying your life. You deserve all of it and more! I love you so much! Let’s celebrate with a fiesta foam party soon! Happy Birthday!" Calzado wrote in her post.

In her most recent post, Dizon thanked her fans for remembering her birthday.

Last year, Dizon transferred to ABS-CBN and became part of the series "Marry Me, Marry You."