Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico expecting second baby

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 01:21 PM

MANILA – Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are expecting their second child together.

Heussaff and Bolzico made the announcement through Instagram on Monday morning.

In a video posted by Bolzico, he showed off a new phone app that he said works like an x-ray. He first scanned his face before doing Heussaff, which showed that there’s a baby in her womb.

After seeing the scan, the two surprisingly said: “Wait, what?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heussaff confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram Story where she showed off her 16-week baby bump.

“Back to daily injections for bub number 2,” she said.

In another post, Heussaff said she loves it that she’s able to work out during her second pregnancy.

Bolzico and Heussaff were married in May 2016. They became first-time parents when Heussaff gave birth to Thylane in January 2021.

