Photo from Piolo Pascual's Instagram account.

MANILA — The COVID-19 pandemic made actor Piolo Pascual shift his views on love and made him content with what he has in life.

"During this pandemic, I realized, it’s not about having a partner per se but it is about having the independence to just live your life one day at a time. This pandemic has taught me a lot about discipline and it taught me to just appreciate life for whatever it gives you by the day," Pascual said in a press conference with Sun Life Philippines last Saturday.

Pascual also said he is not consciously looking for love.

"Hindi kasi ako naghahanap eh. ‘Yun ang mahirap dun eh but there would come a time for me to settle down. I wouldn’t have any criteria or requirements so to speak because at the end of the day it’s about the heart, it’s about your feelings," the actor said.

"So that person might have something that really compliments you or gives you that feeling of excitement and feeling that you have to be with someone. Hindi naman hinahanap ‘yun, dumarating na lang," he added.

Pascual said he is a believer in destiny.

"I believe in something that happens out of fate, something that happens with divine intervention or divine appointments. I believe in magic. I believe in something electrifying," Pascual said.

"Of course, when that person comes, that person will be the ideal partner. Values and your heart is in the right place, and love for family, country, and just having that relationship with the Lord," he added.

As of now, Pascual wants to focus on his career.

"It’s not something that I see on the horizon anywhere near. So, (I) just focus on my work. Just focus on whatever I have in hand and let’s see where it takes me," he said.

"It’s hard to put it in words but if and when it comes of course I’ll have to introduce her to you. I will have to really be proud of that feeling and just share it with everybody."

Pascual is currently starring in the series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe.