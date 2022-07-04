LOOK: Matteo, Sarah go on romantic date in Sicily, Italy

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo went on a romantic date in Sicily, Italy.

The actor shared photos of the “beautiful cannoli evening” which they had on his Instagram page.

“Both first timers in Sicily and let me tell you, we feel in love with the place,” Guidicelli said.

“It was so beautiful, from the colors of the historic structures, the people, small tight hilly roads and of course the FOOD,” he added.

Just last week, Guidicelli shared that he and Geronimo also went to see an opera at the historic Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy.

The celebrity couple watched “Aida" by Verdi as recommended by the ambassador of Italy to the Philippines when they met a few days before their trip to Italy.

Last month, Guidicelli and Geronimo personally met with Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente, with whom they had “a fruitful conversation on strengthening the Filipino-Italian relationship.”

Guidicelli hails from an Italian family. He is one of the popular actors in the country with Italian descent. He married Geronimo in February 2020.