Heaven Peralejo set to do a project with Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado

MANILA -- Young actress Heaven Peralejo is set do a project with veteran actors Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado.







"I am beyond excited to announce this newest project I’ll be working on under @reinentertainment ! It is an honor to be able to work with THE Ian Veneracion and THE Mon Confiado. Such incredibly dedicated and talented veterans in the industry," Peralejo wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Hindi ko po kayo bibiguin at pagbubutihin ko po ang sarili ko para sa proyektong ito. Watch out for this guys!!," she added.

Peralejo, 22, is currently seen in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "A Family Affair."



Last December, Peralejo finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.



