MANILA – Francine Diaz turned candid when she was admitted that there exists a professional jealousy between her and her showbiz contemporaries.

“Sa akin naman, 'yung pressure ko kasi, hindi naman 'yung pressure na kailangan mas maganda ako sa kanya or dapat mas maganda damit ko sa kanya,” she said in the vlog of actress Bea Alonzo

Expounding on her answer, Diaz added: “Siguro competition na professional and healthy. Parati kong pinapasok sa isip ko na lahat naman tayo ay darating 'yung para sa atin sa tamang oras.”

As an actress, Diaz also shared what she thinks of getting awards.

“[Important siya] kasi parang 'yun 'yung reminder na you did a great job,” she said.

When Alonzo asked if Diaz thinks showbiz is toxic, the younger actress said: “Yes. Pero 50/50 kasi may side ng showbiz na toxic talaga pero may mga tao din naman na magiging genuine sa 'yo.”

Diaz rose to fame in the phenomenal afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto.”

After that, she starred on “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and then topbilled the iWantTFC original series “Bola Bola,” which marked her first lead role in a series apart from her established love team partner Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet launched in 2018.

Last May, it was announced that Diaz and Seth Fedelin, who is also part of The Gold Squad, will be paired for the first time in "Dirty Linen."