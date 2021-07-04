WATCH: Jayda glows in debut highlights video

MANILA – Fans finally got a glimpse of Jayda’s 18th birthday celebration as Nice Print uploaded a 3-minute video on YouTube showing highlights from the intimate event.

As seen in the clip, one of the best parts of the gathering was how Jayda’s celebrity parents Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado shared their messages for her.

“I am so proud of you anak. Yung hard work mo grabe. Bilib ako sa work ethic mo, sa lahat ng ginagawa mo. Dito lang kami lagi ni dad sa likod mo. I love you my baby,” Zaragoza said.

As for Avanzado, he said: “Jayda, here’s to many more years of success to your career. But most especially, here’s to a blossoming young lady. May you be blessed not only in your career but in your—I won’t say love life yet. Lahat iyan sa tamang panahon.”

“Wishing you all the success and may your journey be great. All the people that are here are drinking to you because they all believe in you since the start. It’s not the quantity of friends but it’s always the quality. Here’s to friends and to Jayda. Happy 18th birthday,” he added.

When it was her turn to speak, Jayda thanked all her friends who came to her intimate party, saying she appreciates their time and effort.

“Alam ko na hindi ko kayo nakakausap ng isa-isa but know that I love you all so much and I really appreciate you all being here making time for me. Thank you,” she said.

Jayda is known for her hit songs such as "Happy For You" and "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)." She has also done music collaborations with Darren Espanto, among other local artists.

The young singer joined ABS-CBN's Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio last May.