V of BTS sets record as single 'Inner Child' tops iTunes in 100 countries



BTS again demonstrated its massive global influence after another member set a new record.

On Saturday, World Music Award reported "Inner Child," a solo song by V from the septet's 2020 album "Map of the Soul 7," reached No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes.

V is the first solo artist to have more than one title achieve the extensive scope. The coming-of-age track written by V, along with RM, and several other producers, joined "Sweet Night," a song he penned for the official soundtrack of the popular K-drama “Itaewon Class.”

"Inner Child" brings the total count of BTS songs that dominated the music service in over 100 countries to 10, the most for any group. The South Koreans' other global chart-toppers were "Your Eyes Tell," "Dynamite," "Moon," "Butter," "My Time," "Film Out," and "Life Goes On.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Meanwhile, "Daechwita" by Agust D (the alter ego of BTS rapper Suga) and "Chicken Noodle Soup" by J-Hope and Becky G are other tracks outside the group's official discography that likewise attained the momentous milestone.

"Inner Child" had also previously topped Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart, along with "Stigma" and "Singularity," making the singer-songwriter the first and only South Korean idol with three solo songs to rule the music publication's authoritative list.

V has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most distinguished South Korean solo artists.

"Sweet Night" landed at the very top of the iTunes chart in 118 countries and is the only record by any artist to accomplish the feat since the platform's inception.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The K-drama soundtrack was also awarded the title for the "Most-streamed song released by a Korean Male Soloist" and the "Most-streamed Korean OST" on Spotify in 2020.

Moreover, V, who is dubbed the “King of SoundCloud,” was the most played South Korean solo artist on the platform in 2019 and 2020. He is also the only South Korean soloist to have two songs surpass 100 million streams on the digital space. “Winter Bear” presently tallies 138 million listens, while “Scenery” has over 196 million streams.

V is currently working on a mixtape, which he said will contain at least 13 tracks. According to the idol, he plans to release the highly anticipated project by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to drop a brand new song titled "Permission to Dance," on July 9, at 1 p.m KST (12 nn Philippine time).