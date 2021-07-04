Spider-Man costars Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted kissing after years of dating rumors - reports

Is #Tomdaya finally happening?

Years of dating rumors between Spider-Man costars Tom Holland and Zendaya seemed to have been confirmed after the two were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles on Thursday (US time), celebrity gossip site PageSix.com reported.

Holland and Zendaya started seeing each other reportedly while they were filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

It was in Holland’s sports car where the couple were photographed in a steamy makeout session, the report said.

The famous couple were seen in the residential neighborhood of Silver Lake in Los Angeles, California where Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, reportedly lives, according to PageSix.

The exclusive story added that Zendaya’s mother was spotted walking out of a residence with the two after paying a visit on the same day, "so perhaps things are getting serious if Holland is already hanging out with the fam."

Screenshots of the video have since taken over the internet, and people on Twitter can't help but continue to talk about it as of Sunday.

I just wanna see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan react to tom Holland and zendaya omg 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RQkbulhlG7 — 𝐃𝐈𝐀⁵ • |fame era| (@bubblesxboba) July 3, 2021

it’s funny how this photo makes you think if zendaya and tom holland are a real thing or just trolling everyone lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/pZlLuRqkiP — KL ❀ (@tiffany_rose___) July 3, 2021

the supposedly "leaked" "paparazzi" pic of Zendaya n tom Holland kissing is actually just promotion for the spider-man trailer that will drop this upcoming week🤔 — chris (@icedoutomnitrix) July 3, 2021

Holland is an English actor and dancer, and first appeared as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Zendaya portrayed MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film franchise.

