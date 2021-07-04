SB19, Andrea Brillantes, Sanya Lopez bag TikTok's Top Celebrity Award

MANILA – SB19, Andrea Brillantes and Sanya Lopez won the Top Celebrity Award at the first-ever TikTok Awards held on Sunday.

They were recognized for their creative content on the platform, which provided entertainment to users through these uncertain times.

“Siyempre unang una sa lahat, gusto naming magpasalamat sa TikTok and of course congratulations to everyone who won an award also and participated,” said SB19 when they accepted their recognition.

“Sobrang thankful kami to be receiving this kind of award. Sobrang honored, malaking opportunity po ito para sa amin. Alam naman natin na maraming artist ang natutulungan ng TikTok ngayon. We are very honored to be part of it,” the group added.

WELL 👏🏻 DESERVED 👏🏻



SB19 bagged the Top Celebrity Award tonight!



Watch out for their performance in a bit 😉 https://t.co/LCDO6Jl4Qu#TikTokAwardsPH pic.twitter.com/mxt5tPrgU1 — TikTok Philippines (@TikTokPH) July 4, 2021

Brillantes, who was not able to physically attend the event, thanked TikTok and all her supporters through a pre-recorded video message.

“Hindi ko inakala na mananalo ako ng award sa TikTok. Thank you to my fans dahil kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi magiging ganito kalaki ang platform ko sa TikTok and I wouldn’t be able to express myself with it,” she said.

The same was true for Lopez, who said she did not expect the award because she only joined the platform “for entertainment and for fun.”

“Hindi ko akalain na makaka-receive po ako ng award from TikTok. I dedicate this award sa aking family, friends, sa lahat po ng bumoto sa akin,” she said.

Meanwhile, dancing siblings Ranz and Niana Guerrero were also recognized during the event for being TikTok’s Top Creator, captivating audiences not just in the Philippines but all over the world.

“It’s an honor receiving this award. It’s crazy how TikTok evolved. We were there when it first started. I can still remember we were in Indonesia before the TikTok launched. Back then, the community is not that big. It’s crazy how the community has evolved into this huge thing. Even the creators, there’s a lot more. The creativity is crazy,” Ranz said.

“We just want to say thank you so much to everybody who has been supporting us. We really do appreciate it. Once again, it’s such an honor to receive this award. We’ll continue to keep making content for you guys, just watch out,” Niana added.

Aside from the above-mentioned winners, here are the other winners during the first TikTok awards:

Rising Star Award winners

Vanessa Alvarez

Father Fiel Pareja

Krizzle Luna

Top Talent Award winners

Zendee

Marvin Fojas

Yanyan de Jesus

Top Creative Award winners

Stephen Benihagan

Dr. Kilimanguru

Boss Edlyn

Popular Creator Award winners

@JooksToGo

@LennieEnverga

@JLCastillo

Titled “Ipakita Mo,” the virtual event was hosted by Billy Crawford and voice talent Inka Magnaye.

The event also featured performances from Lopez herself, SB19, Ella Cruz, Sofia Pablo, EA Guzman, Mark Herras, Donnalyn Bartolome, DJ Loonyo, Zendee, , and rappers Gloc 9, and Shanti Dope, among others.

Moira dela Torre likewise performed Olivia Rodrigo’s “déjà vu” while Maris Racal did her first live performance of “Ate Sandali,” followed by her boyfriend Rico Blanco’s “Happy Feelin.”