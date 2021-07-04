'An actor is born!': Paolo Gumabao cited by 'Lockdown' director Joel Lamangan

MANILA - Rising star Paolo Gumabao is currently riding the crest of initial positive reviews of his movie “Lockdown."

A gripping story of an unemployed overseas worker forced to become a cybersex performer amid the pandemic, Gumabao earned plaudits from Liza Dino, head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) who attended the movie’s premier Saturday in Quezon City.

“Ang galing ni Paolo, sobra! Very well acted. It’s raw, organic, the way he played it,” gushed Dino, who personally congratulated Gumabao after the screening.

Entertainment scribes and other guests were likewise impressed by Gumabao who was recently introduced as part of the the new generation of Star Magic Artists.

“More than his baring, Paolo is a revelation as an artist," mused veteran entertainment columnist Mell Navarro.

The film’s director Joel Lamangan perhaps gave the best appreciation for Gumabao.

“Yes an actor is born here. Mahusay at intelihenteng aktor and he carried the film,” Lamangan told ABS-CBN News.

Award-winning actress Max Eigenmann, who portrays the fiancée of Gumabao’s character, also praised the actor.

“I love his passion and hunger. His energy is contagious,” she said.

Gumabao told the audience that he gave his best in portraying the character of Danny Asuncion, a laid off OFW forced to become a cybersex worker amid poverty and the critical illness of his father,

compounded by the pandemic.

“Our film mirrors reality, kaya wag nating husgahan ang mga tao sa pinagdadaanan nila,” he said.

Produced by the For the Love of Arts Films, “Lockdown” will stream worldwide on July 23 through ktx.ph, upstream.ph and RAD (iamrad.app)

This is Gumabao’s biggest movie break.

“I was moved to tears when I read the script of sir Troy Espiritu, and with Direk Joel, ‘Lockdown’, is a golden opportunity,” Gumabao said, also stressing that he empathizes with people who are in the sex trade during the pandemic.

“When the lives of the people that you love are at stake, and their survival depends on you, and there are no other means to get food on the table and other necessities, then one must do what he can do!”

Lamangan also sums up the core message of “Lockdown.”

“Ang taong gipit na gipit sa buhay, kahit na anong uri ng pagkakakitaan ay gagawin, makatulong lang sa mga mahal na magulang," he said. "Kahit ang kabayaran ay ang kanyang dignidad bilang tao o kanyang buhay man.”

There will be more projects to prove his worth. Meantime, Gumabao, who is more known as the son of Dennis Roldan and brother of popular actor Marco Gumabao, is on his way to carve his own distinctive mark in showbiz.