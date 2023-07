WATCH: The Juans open 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- OPM pop rock band The Juans opened "It's Showtime" on Monday with their songs "Pinakahihintay" and "Atin Ang Mundo."

The quartet, known for the mega-hits “Hindi Tayo Pwede” and “Istorya” among others, is gearing up for their concert at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu on July 8.

They also announced that they will be releasing two new songs this week -- "Flying Kites" and "Different Time."

"Isang masaya at isang masakit. ... Kasi 'yung last na kanta namin sobrang sakit daw parang hindi kaya ng iba, parang kailangan nilang mag-prepare. So ngayon habang nagpi-prepare kayo pakinggan 'yung may masakit, may masaya na pakikinggan muna," band member Carl Guevarra said.

"Ang title niyan ay 'Flying Kites' para sa lahat ng mga nangangarap at 'yung isa naman ay 'Different Time' para sa may mga the one that got away," Guevarra added.

