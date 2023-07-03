MANILA -- The music video of "Hilom," the official theme song of "Unbreak My Heart," the hit collaboration series of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, has been released.

Recorded by OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre, the more than four-minute official music video is now available on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The video features scenes from the popular series starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia, Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

"Hilom" was composed by Jonathan Manalo, Trisha Denise, Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Dela Torre. It was arranged by Arnold Buena and produced by Manalo.

The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

