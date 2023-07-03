MANILA – Anne Curtis delighted her goddaughter Isabella Rose when she sang to her a Disney song.

Luis Manzano managed to capture this on video, showing how his daughter was attentively looking at Curtis as she sang.

As the true jester that he is, he wrote in the caption: “Sa 6 months nya sa mundong to, first time ko nakita naguluhan anak ko.”

To which, Curtis playfully responded with: “Play mo kaya before bedtime ng inaanak ko. You’ll see! Himbing sleep nya!”

Isabella Rose is Manzano’s daughter with Jessy Mendiola.

Since introducing \Rosie to the public in February, both Manzano and Mendiola have been sharing more of their daughter’s pictures on social media.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.