Victon's Han Seungwoo adds Manila to solo concert tour

Teaser photo for K-pop singer Han Seungwoo's third extended play 'Frame,' released in June. Photo: Twitter/@HanSeungWoo_twt

K-pop singer Han Seungwoo of the boy band Victon is heading to Manila in August for a solo concert.

On Twitter, the 28-year-old artist announced Monday that he added Manila to the list of stops for his upcoming "Special Live One" Asia tour.

Th show will be held at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on August 20, based on the post.

[📢]

2023 HAN SEUNG WOO ASIA TOUR

SPECIAL LIVE <#ONE>💜



🗓

✔2023.07.08(SAT) - SEOUL

✔2023.07.16(SUN) - BANGKOK

✔2023.07.21(FRI) - TAIPEI

✔2023.07.23(SUN) - KUALA LUMPUR

✔2023.08.12(SAT) - TOKYO

✔2023.08.13(SUN) - HONG KONG

✔2023.08.20(SUN) - MANILA

#한승우 #HANSEUNGWOO pic.twitter.com/bGc1t5ZSyx — 한승우(Han Seung Woo) (@HanSeungWoo_twt) July 3, 2023

Ticket prices have not been revealed as of writing.

Han's tour will begin in Seoul on July 8 before moving to other Asian territories, including Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Han debuted in 2016 as a member of Victon under Plan A Entertainment (now IST Entertainment).

In 2019, Han competed in the popular survival show "Produce X 101," where he finished in third place to become part of the temporary boy band X1.

X1 was originally planned to promote for five years but disbanded in January 2020 after the "Produce" franchise was embroiled in a vote rigging controversy.

Han debuted as a soloist in 2020 with the extended play (EP) "Fame."

After completing his mandatory military service earlier this year, Han returned to the music scene in June, dropping his third EP titled "Frame."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.