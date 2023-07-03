MANILA -- Luis Manzano has reunited with his good friends Anne Curtis, Shaina Magdayao, Iya Villania and Nikki Gil.

Manzano turned to social media to share photos of their bonding moment together with his wife Jessy Mendiola and their baby girl, Isabella Rose.

"After so many years, kami kami pa rin! Love this family," Manzano captioned his Instagram post.

In the comment section of his post, Curtis left the message: "Missed you guys!!!! Finally natuloy din!!!!!"

Magdayao shared: "Forever."

Manzano, Gil and Villania were all former video jockeys of ABS-CBN's MYX.

Aside from movies, Manzano worked with Curtis on various TV shows including the variety show "ASAP," which also featured Magdayao.

Last year, Manzano, Gil, Villania and Magdayao also got together for a quick catch-up.