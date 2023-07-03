Kris Aquino reunites with sons ahead of chemotherapy

Kris Aquino has reunited with her sons Joshua and Bimby in the United States just before she undergoes chemotherapy medication as part of her immunosuppressant therapy.

On Instagram, Aquino shared a couple of pictures of their reunion in Los Angeles, where both her sons look extremely delighted to be with her again.

“It was on June 24 LA time, making it Sunday, June 25 in the PH (PH is 15 hours ahead of LA) when I told Bimb the deep bone pain I felt in my joints & lower back was getting worse, walking was becoming harder because of my swollen right knee, and I needed him to please come back earlier,” she wrote in the caption.

“Since naka FaceTime, I asked kuya kung gusto nyang sumama to visit mama in LA? Nagulat ako when he said ‘Yes, mama - sama ako with Bimby sa LA.’ I told Kuya to think about it. Nag FaceTime kami the next morning and I asked - what’s your decision, kuya? He said: mama, i’ll visit you in LA. I asked him SURE KA NA BA? Siguro tumatak na kay kuya, ang sagot nya: SURE NA,” she added.

While expressed her desire for Bimby to enjoy being a typical teen, as well as Joshua's happiness in Tarlac, she recognized the challenges she would face during her treatment and that she needed the support of her family.

“Kuya & Bimb are my living reminders to not give up because they still need a healthier mama. ‘Pag mahal mo, hinding hindi ka susuko, itutuloy ang LABAN,” she said.

With Bimby and Joshua now in Los Angeles, Aquino said she will sleep soundly knowing she will be sandwiched by her “two giants.”

“Muling nabuo kaming 3, thank you God for making me a very happy mama,” she said.

