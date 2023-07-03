K-pop star Minzy. Photo: Instagram/@_minzy_mz

In a moment where K-pop meets P-pop, South Korean idol Minzy took part in a dance challenge set to a song by Filipino boy band SB19.

Minzy, best known as a member of the now-disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, danced to SB19's "Gento," as seen in a video posted Sunday on her social media accounts.

다라언니가 가르쳐준 챌린지🇵🇭

연습끝나고 도오전해봤습니다 :)

다음은 다라언니 차례 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Buy9cYhAI4 — Minzy (@mingkki21) July 2, 2023

"The challenge that Dara taught me," Minzy wrote in Korean on Twitter, referring to her 2NE1 bandmate Sandara Park.

SB19's main vocalist Stell replied to Minzy's Twitter post, thanking the K-pop star for dancing to his group's song.

감사합니다 민지 선배님! 💖 — Vester (@stellajero_) July 2, 2023

The catchy "Gento" is among the six tracks comprising SB19's extended play "Pagtatag," released in June.

Last month, Minzy went to the Philippines for a solo concert at the New Frontier Theater.

RELATED VIDEO