In a moment where K-pop meets P-pop, South Korean idol Minzy took part in a dance challenge set to a song by Filipino boy band SB19.
Minzy, best known as a member of the now-disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, danced to SB19's "Gento," as seen in a video posted Sunday on her social media accounts.
"The challenge that Dara taught me," Minzy wrote in Korean on Twitter, referring to her 2NE1 bandmate Sandara Park.
SB19's main vocalist Stell replied to Minzy's Twitter post, thanking the K-pop star for dancing to his group's song.
The catchy "Gento" is among the six tracks comprising SB19's extended play "Pagtatag," released in June.
Last month, Minzy went to the Philippines for a solo concert at the New Frontier Theater.
RELATED VIDEO