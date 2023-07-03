Home  >  Entertainment

K-pop star Minzy dances to SB19's 'Gento,' says Sandara Park taught her

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 03:04 PM

K-pop star Minzy. Photo: Instagram/@_minzy_mz
K-pop star Minzy. Photo: Instagram/@_minzy_mz

In a moment where K-pop meets P-pop, South Korean idol Minzy took part in a dance challenge set to a song by Filipino boy band SB19.

Minzy, best known as a member of the now-disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, danced to SB19's "Gento," as seen in a video posted Sunday on her social media accounts.

"The challenge that Dara taught me," Minzy wrote in Korean on Twitter, referring to her 2NE1 bandmate Sandara Park.

SB19's main vocalist Stell replied to Minzy's Twitter post, thanking the K-pop star for dancing to his group's song.

The catchy "Gento" is among the six tracks comprising SB19's extended play "Pagtatag," released in June.

Last month, Minzy went to the Philippines for a solo concert at the New Frontier Theater.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  K-pop   P-pop   K-content   Minzy   2NE1   SB19   Gento   Gento dance challenge   Sandara Park  