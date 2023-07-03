K-pop girl group Apink. Photo: Twitter/@Apink_2011

MANILA — Be You, a concert series promoting advocacies, is set to return in July, with long-running K-pop girl group Apink announced as among the performers for its third installment.

Promoter Neuwave Events and Productions announced Monday that Apink would be part of the lineup for Be You 3, scheduled to take place on July 23 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticketing details have not been announced as of writing.

K-pop girl group #Apink is coming to the Philippines for #BeYou3, happening on July 23 at the Araneta Coliseum. | via @jaehwabernardo



📷: @neuwave_events pic.twitter.com/NQn85VimGY — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 3, 2023

Debuting in 2011, the five-member group is known for a number of hit songs such as "Mr. Chu," "I'm So Sick" and "Dumhdurum."

Apink is the first artist to be revealed for Be You 3, described by Neuwave as a "tribute to the cleft lip and palate community."

Neuwave first launched Be You in July 2022. The inaugural show put the spotlight on people with special needs and was headlined by K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

The second edition took place in December as a tribute for the elderly, with K-pop superstars BoA, TVXQ, and Chen and Xiumin of EXO serving as performers.

Despite the advocacies, Neuwave has clarified that previous Be You concerts "are not for a cause or benefit shows."

"The events are only made for awareness and tribute both for the people with special needs and for the elderly... we did not solicit or get any donations for these events," it said in a statement last December.

