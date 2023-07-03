Gary Estrada's daughter Icee launches singing career

Icee Ejercito with her parents Gary Estrada and Bernadette Alysson

MANILA -- Coming from an esteemed showbiz family, Garielle Bernice “Icee” Ejercito has opted to stay low-key ever since.

Her father, actor-politician Gary Estrada, was the one who gave her unique name, while her mom, actress Bernadette Alysson, coined her nickname.

“Only my dad would call me Garielle, especially when he’s mad,” Ejercito told ABS-CBN News. “I’ve been using Icee ever since. My mom gave me my nickname.”

Strangely enough, while her dad and mom made names for themselves acting in front of the cameras, Ejercito opted to embark on a singing career. She recently inked a contract with Universal Records.

Ejercito admits she’s into rock. “I like all genres of rock, from the soft to hard rock to the '80s style, metal rock like Deftones, grunge, punk rock like Paramore and Evanescence,” she said.

Her dad apparently introduced her into rock. “He has always been playing it on radio, on the speakers, on his playlists, that’s why I think I found interest in it,” Ejercito shared.

It was actually her paternal cousins who discovered that Ejercito could sing, when she was only 10 years old. "They said I could really sing,” Ejercito said. “So, I told my mom and she was very supportive. That year, she put me into voice lessons.”

Ejercito rendered short covers of indie songs that she posted on her Instagram. She learned how to play the piano and self-taught when it came to playing guitar.

“This pandemic, I took guitar-playing as a hobby hoping to hone my skills, so that I can move on to electric guitar, because I think that will be more beneficial to the rock sound,” Ejercito said.

She also listens to Queen, Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys, and Jesse Jo Stark. “I also like Guns n’ Roses, classic rock, R&B artists,” Ejercito said. “My cousins introduced me to hip-hop. I joined musicals and school plays.

“I always love music. I have a very diverse taste in music. I would watch performances or concerts of artists on CDs and YouTube. I could do that all day. I could sing all day. I could perform all day.”

In high school, Ejercito attended an exclusive girl’s school so she was not allowed to join showbiz.

She has a hard time watching her parents on TV. “So, when it’s them, I turn the TV off. I remember watching ‘Love Notes’ with my dad. That’s probably the only one I remember.”

Ejercito is now in third year college taking up Entrepreneurship at De La Salle University and not closing any doors to also joining beauty pageants. After all, she has the height, the face and the brains.

“My mom is very into beauty pageants. I find it very interesting. That’s a challenge, for sure,” she said.

Ejercito gets thrilled when asked about her showbiz crush. “My only crush is Daniel Padilla,” she unabashedly revealed.

The young lady does not discount the possibility that she can also try acting, as many members of her family have distinguished themselves in the field.

“I’m open to acting,” Ejercito asserted. “I feel I need training because I still don’t know how to act. I’m hoping to really grow as an artist in this industry. I don’t know if I’m going to do well in drama because I can’t cry

“My dream is to have a horror film. I like the thrill of it. I love watching horror, like ‘Insidious’ or paranormal,” she said. “When it comes to Tagalog films, I remember watching one ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ film.”

Now that Ejercito was introduced as a Universal Records artist, she feels very blessed. “I’m very grateful to share this opportunity to share my talent and creativity to the world,” she said.

“I am very excited for this new path and journey I am about to embark on. I do feel nervous and pressured, of course, because I am entering a new chapter, a big industry and Universal Records, which is filled with many talented people.

“I am inspired to be surrounded by so much talent and I am excited to learn more through this experience.”

