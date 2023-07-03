MANILA - Andi Eigenmann treated her social media followers with adorable photos of her daughters Ellie and Lilo.

On Instagram, Eigenmann said she took their photos to promote their newest clothing line but she ended up capturing priceless moments between the two.

“Photographed my kids to promote our mini line and ended up with the cutest sibling pics I will treasure 4 lyf,” she captioned her post.

Aside from Ellie and Lilo, her son Koa can also be seen in the background playing by the shore.

Eigenmann and her three kids are based in Siargao along with the actress’ fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo.

Ellie is Eigenmann’s daughter with her former partner Jake Ejercito, while Lilo and Koa are her kids with Alipayo.

All three have close a relationship with each other as evident in Eigenmann’s social media updates.