1MX London artists Maymay, Janine, Moira at Johnny paano na-discover?

MANILA - Bago lumipad patungong London ang 1MX London performers na sina Maymay Entrata, Janine Berdin at Moira Dela Torre, masaya nilang nakilala sa isang chickahan ng MYX Channel si Johnny Orlando, isang North America- based artist na sumama sa pamamagitan ng video call.

Unang inalam ni Johnny kung paano nagsimula ang tatlo sa kanilang career sa music and entertainment world.

“Do you have a memory of how you guys started in your careers or is there something from the early days that stands out to you?” tanong ni Johnny sa tatlo.

Courtesy of MYX Global

Matatandaang si Marydale 'Maymay' Entrata, ang big winner ng Pinoy Big Brother” Lucky Season 7 mula July 2016 hanggang sa grand finale nito noong 2017.

“I remember when I became an artist, I just got out from a reality show in PBB. It’s Big Brother, so I went to the show ASAP Natin ‘to. I promised myself, after this reality show, I’m going to take pictures with all the artists I knew then. I'll take the artist that I knew, then they will perform and I will perform too, so that's that time I knew that I’ 'm an artist also, that’s the time it sank in” kwento ni Maymay.

Si Patricia Janine Dusaran Berdin o Janine Berdin naman ang grand champion ng second season ng Tawag ng Tanghalan sa It's Showtime. Kwento ni Janine, naging natural na lang sa kanya ang kanyang talento sa pagkanta at sumulat ng kanta sa tulong ng kanyang ama.

“Professionally, I started when I won in a singing contest here in the Philippines. But I like to think that I started as an artist when I was super young and my dad will play his favorite artists, like Queen, My Chemical Romance, that's when I really got into music and into writing, so I think I started when I was young,” kuwento ni Janine.

Bago pa man napahanga ni Moira ang mga Kapamilya sa kanyang performances sa The Voice Philippines, dati na siyang voice artist para sa corporate jingles at theme songs ng mga naging sikat na brands.

Pero hindi niya makakalimutan nang na-feel na niyang tunay na artist siya nang nakita niya ang kanyang pangalan bilang isa sa main acts ng isang mini-concert noon.

“I feel like my very first moment of gratitude when you see the list of performers, this was my very first gig. That's the time when I felt that I’m a legitimate artist. You will never forget the first time. I felt that it will never sink in until that time you get to see your name in there,” kuwento ni Moira.

Sa YouTube naman nagsimula si Johnny kasama ng kanyang kapatid. Hindi niya inaakalang ang kanyang videos ay magiging patok at magsisimula ng kanyang singing career.

“So I started on YouTube when I was 8. I just made some cover videos of my sister. So that was 5 years of grinding YouYube with my sister. I was like 8 and she was 15. So we're just little kids making home videos, now we need to get permits, it sucks,” kuwento ni Johnny.

Abangan ang ikalawang bahagi ng kanilang chickahan tungkol sa kanilang mga karanasan sa entablado, ano ang kanilang favorite moments on stage at ano ang ‘the best thing’ na naibigay daw ng kanilang fans sa kanila? Alamin natin yan!

Sina Moira, Maymay, Janine at Johnny, ay inaabangan ng ating mga kababayan sa 1MX London kasama ang sikat na bandang Ben and Ben, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, Tiny Umbrellas at DJ Clara Rosa.

Mapapanood ng live ang 1MX London sa Silverwoks island, dating kilalang Dockyards London sa July 8. Ito ang umaga hanggang gabing music festival ng ABS-CBN GLOBAL/ The Filipino Channel ngayong taon.

1MX LONDON TRAILER: