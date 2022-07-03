MANILA – Winwyn Marquez's daughter is showing signs she may also join the beauty and fashion industry in the future.

“Mana ka nga talaga saakin anak..marunong ka na mag pose," Marquez said of her baby as she recently shared on Instagram a photo of Luna marking her second month.

"Happy two months my little one," added the former Reina Hispanoamericana title holder.

Several followers of Marquez found Luna’s photo adorable, with some of them saying she could well become a beauty queen in the future just like her mom.

Marquez first revealed her pregnancy last December during a media conference for an upcoming movie. She gave birth in May.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.

