Lindsay Lohan announces she’s now married

“I am the luckiest woman in the world.”

These were the words of American actress Lindsay Lohan as she revealed on her birthday that she’s already married to Bader Shammas.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Lohan shared a sweet photo of them while paying tribute to her husband.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she said.

“I am stunned that vou are my husband. My life and my

everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added.

Lohan started her career with the Disney film "The Parent Trap" and became a full-fledged star with "Mean Girls."

Just last March, Lohan confirmed that she is set to star in two more Netflix films soon.

According to Deadline, the two new films are in addition to the previously announced "Falling for Christmas" holiday rom-com, which is slated for release on Netflix later this year.

In a tweet, Netflix also confirmed the news but has yet to give details on the upcoming films.

FROM THE ARCHIVE