MANILA – Heart Evangelista has met Korean actress Song Hye Kyo at an event in Paris.

Immortalizing the moment, Evengelista took to social media to share their photo taken during a gala event they both graced, which was hosted by a popular Parisian jewelry brand.

“With the lovely @kyo1122,” Evangelista wrote in the caption.

“It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial’s gala this evening. Their newest nature-inspired collection was beyond beautiful, and every piece that came with it was indeed a work of art. Remarkable is an understatement,” she continued.

Song began a career in entertainment in the mid-1990s, taking on small roles in TV dramas. Her breakthrough was the 2000 series "Autumn in My Heart," which became a hit in South Korea and across Asia, leading to Song becoming a top "Hallyu" (Korean wave) star.

Her popularity experienced a resurgence through the 2016 series "Descendants of the Sun," where she met Song Joong-Ki, whom she was married to for nearly two years.

As for Evangelista, this is not the first time she has met popular Korean celebrities. In the past years, she’s met Ji Chang Wook and Jessica Jung.

