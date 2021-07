Maureen Wroblewitz nais makatrabaho sina Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano

Mula sa Instagram pages nina Liza Soberano, Maureen Wroblewitz at Kathryn Bernardo

Sa kaniyang tuluyang pagpasok sa showbiz, ikinuwento ng bagong Star Magic talent at supermodel na si Maureen Wroblewitz na matagal na niyang hinahangaan sina Kathryn Bernardo at Liza Soberano.

Sa Star Magic Black Pen Day media con noong Hunyo, inamin nitong sinusubaybayan na niya si Bernardo sa ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ pa lamang.

“I’ve always looked up to Kathryn Bernardo. I’ve been a fan ever since I was really small. I watched her on Goin’ Bulilit,” ani Wroblewitz.

Ibinahagi rin nito na nais niyang makatrabaho si Soberano sa isang proyekto ngunit aminadong maaari siyang makaramdam ng hiya sa sikat na aktres.

“Yes I would love to work with her. I feel like I would be a bit intimidated by her. But I’ve been a fan of her ever since I was 15 so I look forward to working with her if there is an opportunity,” paliwanag ni Wroblewitz.

Kilala rin sina Bernardo at Soberano dahil sa kanilang mga ka-love team at nobyo na sina Daniel Padilla at Enrique Gil.

Nang tanungin si Wroblewitz, na kasintahan ng “The Voice Kids” alumnus na si JK Labajo, kung may gusto itong maging onscreen partner, tumanggi itong magbigay ng pangalan.

“I don’t really have anyone particular in mind. It’s a dangerous question because a lot of actors are paired up in love teams. I don’t really have anyone,” tugon ng bagong artista.

Wala namang pinipiling role na gagampanan ang modelo ngunit gusto niya ang mga karakter na malapit sa kaniyang personalidad.

“I really like challenging roles. I like roles that are not close to my personality. I would describe myself as kind of weird or awkward a lot of times so if there is a role that is too close to my actual personality, I feel like I’d have a hard time doing that strangely. So I could even try kontrabida roles, being the mean girl, I’m very open to that,” dagdag pa nito.

Unang nakilala si Wroblewitz noong 2017 nang maging kauna-unahang Pinay na nanalo sa "Asia's Next Top Model."

