LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero share cozy moment by the beach

Actress Heart Evangelista and her husband Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero took a short break from their respective duties and spent quality time together on a beach.

On Instagram, Evangelista uploaded a couple of sweet photos of her and Escudero basking under the sun.

It was unclear if it happened in a resort she co-owned in Boracay, which she visited with the politician recently based on her newest vlog upload.

Last June 27, Evangelista released a tour video of Harlan Beach Villa, located in Boracay's Station 1.

"It's a beautiful place and I'm so, so proud to be part of the group that has invested here," she said. "Just a little bit, but it's hard work. And I'm just so happy that I did that."

"After working for 24 years, I think it's important that we invest our hard-earned money. So now it's time to enjoy the fruits of our labor," she added.

Two weeks ago, fans of Evangelista were also happy to see the actress' mother publicly showing support for her marriage for the first time in years.

Cecile Ongpauco made a rare appearance in the actress’ vlog, which also featured her sister Camille.

Evangelista said she is happy to finally have her mom in her YouTube channel, pointing out that her last public appearance was her "horrible interview."

At one point, Evangelista asked Ongpauco to share her thoughts about her marriage to Escudero, which she had disapproved of more than a decade ago.

"You're fine, you're happy," she replied.

In April, Evangelista also shared a glimpse of a heartwarming moment between her husband and father, Rey Ongpauco, who were not on good terms in the early years of their relationship.

Interjecting in jest, Evangelista asked them, “So, bakit kayo nag-away dati?”

“Nag-away? Hindi ko naman siya naging kaaway,” Ongpauco said.

“Bakit hindi ka pumunta sa wedding?” Evangelista pointed out.

“Sayang,” Ongpauco answered, “sana naging bati na kami noon pa.”

When Evangelista and Escudero got married in February 2015, neither of the actress’ parents attended. Two years prior in 2013, they had publicly accused Escudero of being an alcoholic and being controlling of Evangelista, who is 16 years younger than him.

