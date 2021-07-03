After magazine interview, Julia Montes trends on Twitter as fans call for comeback project

Photo from Julia Montes' Instagram account

Despite taking a break from the limelight, actress Julia Montes has remained to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, topping the trending topics list on Twitter on Saturday as her fans clamored for a new project.

Just after her interview with G3 San Diego for MEGA Entertainment went out, fans of Montes stormed Twitter to ask her network ABS-CBN to give the actress a comeback teleserye.

“We need a Julia Montes teleserye! Parang awa niyo na @ABSCBN,” one netizen pleaded.

"Julia Montes": Screenshot from Twitter

Montes, who was last seen in 2020 for “24/7” series, on Thursday broke her silence about her personal life, as she finally admitted that she is in love.

"Yes," she said when asked directly if she's in love.

The actress, who did not mention the name of her boyfriend, also said it was a mutual decision to keep their relationship private.

“Hindi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin.’”

Montes is the rumored girlfriend of actor Coco Martin.

The interview made her throng of supporters miss seeing her on their screens, explaining that Julia is one of the best in the industry.

“Julia montes is one of the Filipino best actress[es] out there You/We can't deny it. and she's trending on Twitter right now she needs a comeback,” a netizen tweeted.

“After her revelations in her latest mag cover, now people are wanting your comeback on the screen... Miss ka na namin Julss,” another user commented.

Fans also defended the actress from some critics who said Montes is now unpopular.

“She will not be THE Julia Montes for nothing. She is proven and tested,” a fan quipped.

“Julia Montes is trending. That's a sign na we need a Julia Montes comeback,” another Twitter user said.

In the same interview with San Diego, Montes also gave her take on Kathryn Bernardo’s success in showbiz, saying she is genuinely proud of her “sister’s” success in career, love and even in business.

The two actresses have been pitted against each other by some fans.

“With Kath, sobrang proud ako with her showbiz life, her business life, alam mo ‘yun? Lahat, okay, sobrang ganda nu’ng ano niya. ‘Yun lang ‘yung lagi kong sinasabi. Hindi ko rin kasi talaga na-imagine,” she said.

Montes previously starred in several Kapamilya series such as “Mara Clara” with Bernardo, “Walang Hanggan” and “Ikaw Lamang” with Martin, and “Doble Kara.”

RELATED VIDEO: